Ghana's economy is in a near state of collapse – Mahama laments after visiting North

19.01.2023 LISTEN

Former President John Dramani Mahama has again opined on the severe economic challenges in the country.

The one-term President, after visiting the northern part of the country, indicated that the economy is heading into a ditch.

Mr. Mahama asserted that citizens in the Upper West, Savanna and Northern Regions in particular, are seriously suffering in poverty.

The flagbearer hopeful of the NDC cited extreme inflation and price volatility as the causes of the country’s economic crunch.

"Back from a trip to the Savanna, Northern, and Upper West Regions—and poverty has worsened due to extreme inflation and price volatility. The economy is in a near state of collapse," the former president noted in a portion of his tweet on Thursday, January 19.

Between the ruling NPP and the NDC, Mr Mahama noted that his outfit "has been a better manager of the economy!"