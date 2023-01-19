After Mahama’s next government, that will be the last of NPP and NDC rule – Captain Smart

Ghanaian broadcast journalist, Godsbrain Smart, known widely as Captain Smart has said the NPP and NDC can no longer win elections after 2028.

The broadcaster tipped former President John Dramani Mahama to win the 2024 presidential elections by hook or crook, which he said will be the last of the political duopoly of NPP-NDC rule.

According to the Accra-based Onua TV’s “Maakye” morning show host, Ghana will be in a big mess if the NPP is retained after the 2024 general elections.

“After John Mahama in 2024 that's the end for NPP and NDC. Mahama will win the 2024 elections and there is nothing you can do about it. If we go for the NPP again we'll suffer more than what we are going through now,” said Captain Smart.

The former President, in his second coming, will deliver Ghanaians from the hardships inflicted on them by the current Akufo-Addo-led government, according to Captain Smart.

“Mahama will carry every mess created by Nana Addo just us a second Judas helped Jesus after he was betrayed by a Judas. If John Mahama allows himself, he will solve all the mess Nana Addo has created. But if he doesn't, he will do worse than Nana Addo. But whether you like it or not, Mahama will come," he said.