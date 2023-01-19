Monies brought to the altar don’t come to my pocket; they’re for charity – Alpha Hour Pastor clarifies

Rev. Elvis Agyemang, the pastor in charge of the popular midnight prayers, the Alpha Hour has clarified the allegation of milking the public, especially women in God's name.

Recall that after the December 31, 2022, crossover service, a picture of some people counting huge sums of money purportedly as offerings from members of his church popped up on social media.

Following this, some social media users launched attacks on the man of God for milking his poor followers.

In his defence, the Founder and Leader of the Grace Mountain Ministry Church opined that the claims were false.

According to him, he did not personally take any of the money that went to the church.

Pastor Elvis Agyemang explained that he only takes the money for charity purposes for God to bless his followers for giving to the poor and needy in society.

“When you tell Christians to fast, oh pastor you are preaching, when you engage them in prayers, oh pastor you are doing well, when you urge them to give then you become a thief, there's no money that comes before the altar that I take," he said.

“I do not seek to amass wealth at the expense of the congregation; I rather seek to make sure you do well and progress in life,” he explained.