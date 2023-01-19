Mahama will win the 2024 elections and clean Akufo-Addo’s mess – Captain Smart

The host of Accra-based Onua TV’s “Maakye” morning show, Godsbrain Smart known widely as Captain Smart has tipped former President John Dramani Mahama to win the 2024 presidential elections by "hook or crook."

The former President, in his second coming, will deliver Ghanaians from the hardships inflicted on them by the current Akufo-Addo-led government, says the broadcaster.

The broadcaster on his show noted that the nation will suffer more financial difficulties if the NPP wins the next election.

According to Captain Smart, after Mr. Mahama’s regime end, that will also be the end of the seemingly NPP-NDC two-party system in the country.

“After John Mahama in 2024 that's the end for NPP and NDC. Mahama will win the 2024 elections and there is nothing you can do about it. If we go for the NPP again we'll suffer more than what we are going through now.

"Mahama will carry every mess created by Nana Addo just us a second Judas helped Jesus after he was betrayed by a Judas. If John Mahama allows himself, he will solve all the mess Nana Addo has created. But if he doesn't, he will do worse than Nana Addo. But whether you like it or not, Mahama will come," he said.