Eight dismissed Chiana SHS girls recalled to school

19.01.2023

The eight female students of Chiana Senior High School (SHS) in the Upper East Region who were dismissed by the school have received some very good news.

Information gathered indicates that all eight girls have been called back to school to continue their education.

Last Thursday, the Ghana Education Service (GES) confirmed the dismissal of the students through letters to their parents over insults on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in a video while in school that went viral.

After their dismissal, the student showed remorse and made a passionate appeal to President Akufo-Addo to intervene for them to return to school.

Fortunately, the President was touched by the appeal and directed the Minister of Education, Dr. Yaw Adutwum to liaise with the Ghana Education Service to reverse the dismissal by Chiana SHS management.

Following various engagements, the Minister has carried out the directive of the President this week.

A father of one of the girls dismissed has in an interview with JoyNews confirmed that his daughter has been recalled to return to school by the Chiana SHS administration.

It is understood that similar calls have been placed to the parents of all the other seven students who were dismissed.

On their return, the students are expected to be served with alternative punishment to ensure their behaviour is not repeated by any student.