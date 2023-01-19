National Cathedral: Ablakwa’s exposé is of national concern, must be probed by Parliament – NDC Pro-Forum North America

The NDC Pro-forum North America has taken an interest in the crusade by North Tongu Member of Parliament (MP) Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa on the National Cathedral Project.

The Parliamentarian since last year has been using his social media platforms to make various revelations about the project.

In his latest exposé, he has been hitting hard on how the National Cathedral Secretariat paid some GHS2.6 million to JNS, a company that belongs to Rev, Kusi Boateng.

In a press release, the NDC Pro-forum North America has stressed that the revelations by Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa require a parliamentary probe.

According to the group, the revelations must be of national concern to ensure public funds are protected.

“We implore parliament to invite Rev, Kusi Boateng to come and explain the documents that has been exposed and his position on the matter and then after we believe that the CID must equally come in and pick it up from there; that is if the findings prove that some fraudulent activities have gone on,” the NDC Pro-forum North America noted in its release.

It added, “It is great to say that going to CHRAJ is appropriate but what Pro-Forum is calling for is a parliamentary probe. The NDC caucus must use its influence in parliament to call for a full probe into this particular matter live on camera so that Ghanaians would know what has really transpired. Leaving it for CHRAJ may have certain influences from the executive. But with parliament one can believe that the Honourable Speaker would consider the interest of the people and give it the attention it deserves.

