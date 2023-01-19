Brilliant boy with 7As and B3 in WASSCE now vulganiser apprentice beg for support

A genius who scored 7As and B3 in the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) needs assistance to further his education.

Issaka Seidu was a Science student at Ahmadiyya Senior High School in the Greater Accra Region where he completed his studies in 2022.

ModernGhana News also found out that Issaka attended Manhean M.A Basic School where he scored an aggregate 8 in the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) in 2019.

The brilliant but needy 20-year-old boy wants to become a medical doctor, a dream that may be shuttered due to financial constraints.

Issaka who lives at Oduman close to Ablekuma is now a car vulganiser apprentice at his sister's husband's shop.

The brilliant but needy Issaka lives with his sister and her husband Ibrahim Yakubu who sponsored his education from JSH to SHS.

However, Mr Ibrahim Yakubu says he cannot afford the tertiary fees for him to go and study medicine, cutting genius Issaka's dream short. He indicated that after enquiring about the fees involved, he realised his small vulganiser business cannot afford it when his family expenses alone take about 90% of his income.

Issaka told this reporter that there is also no hope anywhere. "My dad is late and my mum is into petty farming in the village in Upper East called Sapeliga in the Bawku West District."

He is appealing to individuals and organisations to sponsor his education to enable him achieve his childhood dream.

Persons and organisations who wish to support Issaka to further his education can contact Mr. Ayembilla Razak, a brother to Mr. Ibrahim Yakubu (the Vulganiser) on 0204444640.