Uber driver behind audio tape making false allegations against some police officers planting marijuana on him arrested

The Ghana Police Service has announced that it has arrested the suspect behind the viral audio tape falsely accusing some police officers of misconduct.

“The Police, today, 18th January 2023 have arrested a man suspected to be the person in the audio tape describing an alleged elaborate incident of criminal behaviour on the part of the Police.

“In the audio tape that has been widely circulated, the man who introduced himself as Dr Patrick Asiedu claimed that he had been stopped by some Police officers who planted substances suspected to be narcotics in his car and attempted to extort money from him.

“Police investigations, so far, have established that the man who has been arrested and is in police custody, is indeed called Patrick Asiedu, he is an Uber driver and not a Doctor,” parts of a Police statement issued on Wednesday said.

From police investigations so far, it has been established that the entire story narrated in the audio tape is false and a total fabrication by the suspect.

The police in its statement note that the supposed military intervention and the alleged fight between the Police officers and the Military described in such dramatic detail in the audio tape are all false and a figment of the suspect's imagination.

Meanwhile, the suspect, Patrick Asiedu alleged that he had once witnessed a similar incident to what he described in the audio tape, happen to one of his passengers.

The Police further rubbishes the claim by the suspect that he had met with the Inspector-General of Police.

The Police are continuing with investigations into the matter and say the suspect will be made to face justice.