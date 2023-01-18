Kwatire residents express worry about dusty road

Residents of Kwatire in the Sunyani-West Municipality of the Bono Region have expressed worry about the dusty state of the Odumase-Kwatire-Adentia road which exposes them to serious health risks and also impeding commercial activities in the community.

As such, the residents are calling on the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) and the Member of Parliament (MP) of the municipality to intervene and fix the road.

In an interview with Suncity News during a visit to assess the developmental challenges of the community, the chief of Kwatire who is also the acting “Gyasehene” of Awuah-Dumase, Nana Kwabena Yeboah revealed that he is happy about the government’s effort in constructing the road, however the dust emanating from the road is unbearable.

According to him, the dusty roads should be watered, at least, twice a day to help reduce the impact of the dust on the residents.

Nana Kwabena Yeboah revealed that works on the road started about three years ago but have been abandoned.

Meanwhile, traders along the road are lamenting that the dust is affecting their businesses.

According to them, people do not patronize their products because they are dusty.

“My shop is along the road, I can’t do anything because of the dust and people are not patronizing my products because they are dusty, so we are appealing to the contractor to speed up work or at least water the road to minimize the impact of the dust on us,” Enock Yeboah, a trader bemoaned.

Kwatire is about 10km away from the Sunyani Airport and it is situated 3km away from Odumase, the capital of Sunyani-West Municipality.