Gov’t sets up technical committee to find a resolution to grievances of bondholders

Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta

The government through the Finance Ministry has started engaging aggrieved bondholders to find a solution to their grievances with regard to the Government's Domestic Debt Exchange programme.

At a meeting with bondholders under the umbrella body Ghana Individual Bondholders Forum (IBF) on Wednesday, January 18, Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta announced the setting up of a joint technical committee.

The committee which will have representation from the bondholders is being tasked to look into concerns raised by individual bondholders and find a common ground before the government rolls out the Domestic Debt Exchange Programme.

Speaking to Journalists after the meeting, the Finance Minister stressed that the programme remains voluntary.

“I think the clarity for all of us is that it is a voluntary programme,” the Minister said.

Ken Ofori-Atta added, “We have anticipated may be getting up to 80 percent which will still put us under the parameter, so we are asking everybody to really join and may be things we may do and that’s why I believe the technical committee will do.”

The technical committee which has been set up will commence sitting Thursday, January 19.

Meanwhile, Convener of the Individual Bondholders Forum, Senyo Hosi while engaging the press after the meeting emphasised that the group is open to the engagement and is the happy government has resolved to listen to the concerns of the thousands of Ghanaians who will be affected by the current state of the Domestic Debt Exchange programme.