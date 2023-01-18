PAC directs Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital to refund GH¢36,000 unearned salaries in 2020

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of Parliament on Wednesday asked the Management of the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital to refund GH¢36,000 paid as unearned salaries to some staff in 2020.

Mr Ebenezer Prince Arhin, the Deputy Human Resource Director, Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, appearing before the PAC, said efforts made towards retrieving the funds from relatives of some of the deceased staff, in the last two years, had proven futile.

“The unearned salaries are GH¢115,889,12, and Korle-Bu has been able to recover GH¢79, 000 plus and the outstanding is GH¢36,000. We have made frantic efforts to recover that amount but some of them are deceased. We have gotten to their next of kin and we are pursuing them for the money,” he said.

Mr Arhin, therefore, pledged that management would do all it could to retrieve the monies as directed by the Committee.

Mr James Klutse Avedzi, the Chairman, PAC, rejected the explanation of the Hospital and charged the Management to refund the unrecovered amount to the Hospital's accounts.

PAC commenced sittings on Monday, January 16, 2023, to examine the Auditor General's Report on public accounts of the Government for the year 2020 and also scrutinise the accounts of the Ministries, Departments, and Agencies per the recommendations of the Report.

The accounts of public boards, corporations, and other statutory institutions would also be considered.

Proceedings of the almost two-week sitting are expected to be concluded on Friday, January 27, according to a statement issued by the Public Affairs Directorate of Parliament, and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra.

GNA