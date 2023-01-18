Bono East MDCEs congratulate Kwasi Adu-Gyan for emerging as best performing regional minister

18.01.2023 LISTEN

Municipal and District Chief Executives in the Bono East region have congratulated Kwasi Adu-Gyan for emerging as the Best Performing Regional Minister in a 2022 survey of the performance of Ministers of State, Regional Ministers, Deputy Ministers, Members of Parliament and Chief Executive Officers of state institutions.

The survey, conducted by FAKS Investigative Services between the months of October and December 2022 saw Mr. Kwasi Adu-Gyan emerge as the best performing regional minister.

FAKS Investigative Services’ team is made up of researchers, media practitioners and academia that do the assessment based on the outcome of the findings they received.

Respondents to the survey were civil society organizations (CSOs), teachers, students, business owners, drivers, traders, Journalists, traditional rulers and others.

About 71% of the respondents were between the ages of 18 and 53 while the remaining 29% were between the ages of 54 and 73.

Corporate governance

In a congratulatory message signed by the Dean of Municipal and District Chief Executives (MDCEs) in the Bono East region, Daniel Yaw Owuredu noted that Mr. Adu-Gyan perfectly combines politics with corporate governance and has brought glory to the political leadership of the Bono East region.

“His leadership suffices political tolerance, religion, and chieftaincy. He has been seen building bridges among political parties, facilitating solutions for protracted chieftaincy disputes, and aggressively creating opportunities for the unemployed youth”, the congratulatory message said in part.

It further noted that Mr. Adu-Gyan's avidity to make the Bono East, the preferred destination for agribusiness is conspicuously seen in the number of both local and foreign investors visiting the region, especially in the area of commercial rice production.

“We are of the view that it is not just a mere coincidence that the office of the Local Government Secretariat in their latest performance assessment scored the region as excellent and the third best performing region after two old regions Volta and Eastern, with none of the Eleven (11) assemblies scoring below the pass mark,” it added.

Internal Audit

The statement also said the Bono East Regional Coordinating Council has also been adjudged the overall best Internal Audit practices in the whole country in the year under review, adding that “Currently, we are aware that a Five-Year Strategic Plan for the region has been developed, a step so unique in recent body politics.”

“Considering the foregoing, and the recent report by FAKS, an independent investigative and research body rating Hon Kwasi Adu-Gyan, the Bono East Regional Minister as the Best Regional Minister; coupled with the fact that, he has been leading as our mentor, we the MMDCEs and on behalf of our various Assemblies congratulate him and wish him all the best in the days ahead”, it stated further.

