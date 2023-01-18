My lover and potential wife left me because of NPP - Kennedy Agyapong

Assin Central Member of Parliament (MP) Kennedy Ohene Agyapong has revealed the price he had to pay for his loyalty to the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

The NPP flagbearer hopeful averred that a lady he intended to marry broke up with him in 1993, just after Ghana’s first fourth republican election because he spent all his money on the party.

After the heartbreak, the MP, who was then living and working in the United States said he went back and also met his office taken over by another person.

Speaking in an interview with Accra-based NET2, the aspiring presidential candidate revealed that he became a taxi driver afterwards.

In a response to Dr. Nyaho-Tamaklo’s allegation that Ken Agyapong has done nothing for the NPP before, Mr. Agyepong narrated: "In 1992, I was in a relationship with Madam Stella. I also had another girlfriend back here in Ghana that I intended to marry. But when it comes to women some are good and some are bad.

“In 1992 I returned home one day to meet the one back here in Ghana holding my ticket and trying to find out if I could go back because Adu Boahen had lost and NPP had also lost.

Assin Central MP said during the interview on his Net2 TV that “The other woman left me because I had gone broke, she saw the amount of money I brought at that age and spent everything on the NPP. Right after losing the election, she said by their fruits you will know them. She left. I stayed in Ghana for 8 months, and when I went back my office had been repossessed. I went back to driving a taxi.

The legislator concluded, "Stella remained. She forgave me and I had no option because her friends back here were calling her to that a lady is driving your man's car. But she forgave me. All because of NPP, I lost the woman, I lost the office.”