Insufficient Awareness Is A Major Reason Why People Fall Victim To Internet Fraud -Onadipe Reveals

18.01.2023 LISTEN

The founder of internet safety magazine, Mr. Rotimi Onadipe has said that lack of sufficient awareness was a major reason why many people are falling victim to internet fraud, popularly known as Yahoo-Yahoo.

Mr. Onadipe, who is also the Executive Director of Onadipe Technologies made the disclosure while speaking at a weekly awareness program on internet safety, held at internet safety magazine office, Ibadan on Saturday.

He said, "It is no longer news that in today's digital age, internet fraud has taken a new dimension because the perpetrators have developed new strategies to defraud unsuspecting victims of their hard-earned money.

"We must be informed that internet fraud cannot be totally eradicated but when we create more awareness about how people can protect themselves, we will save many people from falling victim.

"I don't believe anyone will give his hard-earned money to a fraudster if he knows the person is a fraudster. The major reason why people fall victim to fraud is because they don't have sufficient information about how they can avoid falling victim," he added.

In his concluding statement, the cyber safety advocate said awareness is the solution, adding that when we create more awareness to educate people about how they can prevent fraud, we will be able to reduce the number of fraud victims globally.