GJA demands arrest of Ahmed Suale’s killers after four years

The Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) has indicated that it is unacceptable that four years after Ahmed Suale was murdered, his killers are walking free.

In a press release dated January 17, the GJA strongly demanded the arrest of the killers of the investigative journalist for justice to be served.

The GJA says as an association, it finds the delay in arresting the killers of Ahmed Suale as a blot on the security agencies.

The release further stressed, “We, therefore, call on them to expedite action on the case.”

Below is the press release from the GJA:

January 17, 2023

NEWS RELEASE

4 YEARS AFTER THE MURDER OF AHMED HUSSEIN SUALE: GJA STRONGLY DEMANDS ARREST OF PERPETRATORS

The Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) is saddened by the deafening silence and lack of action by the state authorities responsible for law enforcement to bring the perpetrators of Ahmed Hussein Suale's murder to book.

The media fraternity and human rights activists are bitterly worried that four years after the assailants dastardly snatched the budding life of Ahmed, the law enforcement agencies are yet to officially inform the nation and the family of their investigations.

Monday, January 16, 2023, marked exactly four (4) years since the Investigative Journalist was murdered in cold blood, yet, the perpetrators of this heinous crime remain an enigma and are walking free.

In spite of the incessant calls by the GJA, Civil Society Organizations (CSOs), International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) among others, for the killers to be arrested and prosecuted, no concrete progress has been made by the security institutions.

The Minister for Justice and Attorney General, Mr. Godfred Yeboah Dame, at a forum organised by the Media Foundation for West Africa, expressed worry over the delay in arresting the perpetrators. Similarly, President Nana Akufo-Addo, at the Annual GJA Dinner Night on December 21, 2022, commented on the delay in rounding up the perpetrators and assured the GJA that he will ensure that the murderers are brought to book.

The GJA has in past years engaged the Police Administration and key stakeholders on the murder and received assurances, but it appears the case is gradually being pushed into the files of "cold" cases. This is unfortunately unacceptable.

As an Association, we find the delay in arresting the killers of Ahmed Sua c le as a blot on the security agencies. We, therefore, call on them to expedite action on the case.

Many practitioners are still haunted by the murder of Ahmed and all journalists who have been attacked in the line of duty. Some have been cowed and are no longer daring enough to pursue investigative journalism. The GJA hereby encourages all investigative journalists to continue to do their work in the interest of the State.

We also wish to assure all journalists and the family of Ahmed Suale that the GJA stands with them in this trying moment and will continue to ensure that justice is served in the interest of the family of Ahmed Suale and the nation by pushing for closure to the case.

Background

Ahmed Saule, an undercover Reporter was shot dead on January 16, 2019, by unidentified assailants reportedly on motorbikes while he was driving home from work at Madina, a suburb of Accra.

He was a member of Tiger Eye Private Investigation team and was involved in a corruption investigation led by Ace investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

The Team uncovered corruption in Ghana’s football in a documentary captioned "Number 12".