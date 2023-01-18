Ahanta West: Woman allegedly hangs son, takes her own life in an uncompleted building over hardship

There has been a tragedy in Ajoa, a community in the Ahanta West Municipality of the Western Region.

A mother has reportedly taken her own life after hanging her son over hardships.

On Wednesday, January 18, a group of labourers while reporting to work at the uncompleted building discovered the body of the mother and her son hanging.

Speaking to Takoradi-based Connect FM, one of the labourers who identified himself as Nana Yaw disclosed “We came to work in the building as labourers and saw the lifeless bodies of the lady and her son when we got there.”

He continued, “She could be in her early 20s whilst her son would be around 4 years. We don’t know where they come from and we don’t know any of their family members. They are still there on the ropes.”

According to Robert James Yankey who is an Assembly member for Ajoa, the deceased are unfamiliar and may not be residents of the community.

“Information I have gathered is that residents around the community saw the young lady begging for money with her son yesterday around 4 pm.

“Nobody saw them again until this morning when we saw them dead in the uncompleted building. We do not know her in this community so we believe she came from somewhere else,” the assemblyman said.

The police have been contacted since the bodies were discovered and are looking into the matter.