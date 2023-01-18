Provision of tablets preloaded with past questions for SHS students is a game changer – Bawumia

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

The Vice President of the Republic, H.E Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has assured that the government’s plan to supply tablets to Senior High School (SHS) students will come through.

Speaking at this year’s New Year School at the University of Ghana, Legon on Tuesday, January 17, the Vice President stressed that all tablets that will be provided for students will be loaded with textbooks to help with studies.

Adding that the tablets will also be pre-loaded with past questions, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia stressed that this move by the government is a game-changing development in the education sector.

“This year, we are on course to provide all Senior High School students in Ghana with tablets which are loaded with textbooks on them for their studies.

“That’s a very game-changing development. We will have past questions preloaded on these tablets that will be distributed,” H.E Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia indicated.

The provision of laptops for SHS students is expected to help make learning easy and cut costs on how much is spent on textbooks and past questions.

Under this government, teachers have also been supported to procure laptops. All these interventions are geared towards improving teaching and learning.