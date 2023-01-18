Dampare should be ashamed of himself – Bridget Otoo fumes over claim of police officers framing innocent people

Ghanaian broadcast journalist, Bridget Otoo, has taken a swipe at the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo-Dampare over allegations of some policemen framing innocent citizens with marijuana and cocaine substances.

An audio recording making the rounds on social media is a certain man who gave his name as Dr. Patrick Asiedu accused some policemen of planting cocaine and marijuana in his vehicle in an attempt to extort GHS20,000 from him or go jail.

The security agency on Tuesday, January 17, released a statement saying their investigation into the matter so far proves no evidence of the said allegations.

"The attention of the Police Service has been drawn to an audio tape in which it is alleged some Police officers planted substances suspected to be narcotics in a vehicle of a member of the public and attempted to extort money from him," the five-point police statement began.

It continues, "The Police Administration immediately launched investigations into the matter, and our initial checks at the stations mentioned in the audio, East Legon and the Accra Central Police Stations, have revealed that no such complaint had been made there."

According to the police, "As part of the investigation, the police have also contacted the Narcotics Control Commission and the Ghana Armed Forces, and both institutions have indicated that no such incident has come to their attention."

It was also noted that the victim, Dr. Patrick Asiedu, is nowhere to be found to assist them in their findings.

"The investigation is still ongoing, and so far, all efforts to identify the victim of the alleged incident, the said Dr. Patrick Asiedu, have been unsuccessful. We, therefore, wish to entreat the victim and any other person with relevant information on the incident to contact telephone number 0200416540 to assist the Police investigations. This is a temporary number dedicated solely to this investigation."

In reaction, the vocal broadcaster slammed the IGP for looking unconcerned while his officers dragged innocent people to court and jail.

"Your men are going round planting cocaine and weed in people's cars, and instead of dealing with it, you care about the word "some’!! Don’t take the word of Ghana Police Service over the victim. IGP should be ashamed of himself. You know the victim; your men have spoken to the victim," she said in a tweet.

According to Bridget Otoo, the victim, Dr. Patrick Asiedu refused to answer the IGP’s call because he doesn’t see them as trustworthy.

"IGP tried to contact and the victim declined cos he doesn’t trust you and your men. Shouldn’t you be worried that it exists? That a policeman would frame an innocent victim for GHS20,000 (negotiable)? Who else is involved in this police crime?" he asked.

"We know from the experience of Patrick Timbilla’s recruitment scam that it goes all the way up! He was a potential IGP and yet was involved in a recruitment scam. So imagine police officers boldly planting cocaine and weed? I won’t hold my breath over who else is involved!" she stressed.