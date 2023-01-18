Despite our challenges, Ghana remains an ideal place for businesses – Akufo-Addo woos UAE investors

H.E Nan Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo, President of the Republic of Ghana

The President of the Republic, H.E. Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo has persuaded investors in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to invest in Ghana.

Though the country is facing an economic crisis, the President believes Ghana which became one of the fastest-growing economies in the world remains the best place to do business.

Speaking at the UAE-Ghana Investment Summit in Dubai as part of his 10-day visit, Nana Addo intimated that the Ghana government has put in place several incentives for investors to help boost their businesses.

"In spite of our present challenges, I maintain that it’s an exciting time to be in Ghana to do business. I will urge the private sector in the UAE to take advantage of the business-friendly climate in the country to invest in Ghana. Regardless of where you choose to invest in Ghana, the government has instituted a number of fiscal and investment incentives depending on the nature of activity or location of the investment," he said.

He continued that his government "made the Ghanaian economy not only one of the most business-friendly economies in Africa but also one of the fastest growing economies in the world between 2017 and 2020, averaging 7% GDP annual rates of growth, up from the 3.4% rate we inherited in 2016."

Speaking on Ghana’s IMF bailout, the President said the move forms part of his government’s zeal "to repair, in the short run, our public finances, and give credibility to our balance of payments, which have taken a severe hit in very recent times as a result of these developments."

"I am confident that we will emerge from this with a stronger and more resilient economy, and advance towards our goal of reaching a Ghana Beyond Aid. Not only is Ghana the best place for doing business in West Africa, but she is also the preferred destination for a perfect blend of mineral resource potential, stable regulatory environment, favourable fiscal regime, and socially responsive mining in Africa," the President added.