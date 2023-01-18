Constituting a domestic bondholders committee will help solve impasse – Ato Forson to gov’t

The Minority’s spokesperson on Finance, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson has made a recommendation on how the government can address the stalemate with Individual Bondholders.

The government’s Domestic Debt Exchange Programme is under threat with various groups demanding that their investment is excluded from the programme to avoid untold hardship this year.

In a Tweet to make a recommendation, Dr. Ato Forson has proposed to the government to set up a Domestic Bondholders Committee to engage stakeholders to find a solution to the matter.

“I urge the NPP government to urgently constitute domestic bondholders’ committee made up of all stakeholders.

“I am of the conviction this will help resolve the stalemate and the wholesale rejection of the domestic debt exchange prog! I am ready to help my country if called upon,” the Member of Parliament for Ajumako-Enyan-Esiam shared.

Due to the agitations expressed by Individual Bondholders whose investments stand to be affected by the Domestic Debt Exchange programme, the government has announced the extension of the deadline of the programme to January 31.

This week, the government is meeting with stakeholders to engage to come up with a solution to address the grievances of all parties.