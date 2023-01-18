National Cathedral: Events were twisted against me by Ablakwa — Rev Kusi-Boateng

Reverend Victor Kusi-Boateng, Secretary to the Board of Trustees, National Cathedral of Ghana, says corruption allegations levelled against him by Mr Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Member of Parliament for North Tongu, are “twisted narration of events”.

A statement issued and signed by the Rev Kusi-Boateng said there had never been any criminal intent nor any crime committed in his dealings with the Government of Ghana or the National Cathedral.

“I have taken note of some defamatory publications and allegations made against my person by Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, MP for North Tongu.

“ I am also informed that Mr. Ablakwa has petitioned the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) to investigate the said allegations he has levelled against me,” he said, adding that he looked forward to the CHRAJ enquiry during, which he would present his side of the matter to the Commission.

Rev Boateng said he would subsequently address the matters fully in public without first seeking to prejudice the public mind as Mr Ablakwa had allegedly done.

“Additionally, when all is done, I will seek redress against Mr. Ablakwa for his deliberate defamatory statements against me. I will continue to contribute my quota to the National Cathedral project and offer my services to the Country to the best of my ability,” he said.

Mr Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, MP for North Tongu, in a post on social media on Monday, called for the immediate resignation of Rev. Victor Kusi Boateng.

The MP alleges that Rev Boateng as the Secretary of the Board created multiple identities on the blind side of the State; an act he deemed as criminal.

In a Facebook post on Monday, the MP alleged that the Man of God had disguised his identity as “Kwabena Adu Gyamfi”; a name he used in registering a company (JNS Talent Centre Limited), which received payments from the National Cathedral Secretariat.

In his view, that amounted to a conflict of interest, hence the need for the Minister of God to resign to pave the way for investigations into what he called a fraudulent act.

“For the avoidance of doubt, there is no distinct Kwabena Adu Gyamfi. Kwabena Adu Gyamfi is a criminal creation of Rev. Victor Kusi-Boateng. The two are, therefore, one and the same,” he wrote.

GNA