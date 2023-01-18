Govt introduces 'paperless textbooks', provide all SHS students with free textbook-loaded tablets – Bawumia

The Vice President of the Republic, Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia has hinted at plans by government to introduce 'paperless textbooks' in Senior High Schools across the country.

The Vice President said all SHS students as part of the digitalization agenda, will be given free tablets.

Speaking at the University of Ghana’s campus in a New Year's school program, Dr. Bawumia explained that the tablets would be loaded with textbooks to improve teaching and learning in schools.

The "game-changing tablets," as the Vice President described it, will also be preloaded with past questions to prepare students ahead of their final year exams.

"This year, we are on course to provide all Senior High School students in Ghana with tablets which are loaded with textbooks on them for their studies. That's a very game-changing development. We will have past questions preloaded on these tablets that will be distributed."

He stressed that, “There are also plans to make free internet access to Senior High Schools and Tertiary institutions to improve teaching and learning.”