2024 polls: It will come down to Bawumia vrs Mahama – Annoh-Dompreh

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Nsawam-Adoagyiri, Mr. Frank Annoh-Dompreh says he is expecting a contest between Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and former President John Dramani Mahama in the 2024 general elections.

With 2024 fast approaching, political parties especially the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) are preparing the grounds for the polls to elect new Members of Parliament and a new president.

As NPP is set to elect a flagbearer this year, Mr. Frank Annoh-Dompreh is backing Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to win and lead the party into the 2024 general elections.

In a post on his Twitter page on Monday, January 17, the Majority Chief Whip in Parliament noted that he is expecting the NDC will to also present former President John Dramani Mahama to face Dr. Bawumia next year.

“It will certainly be between: BMW( our hope) : JM( The spent force)!,” Mr. Frank Annoh-Dompreh posted.

Meanwhile, the Majority Chief Whip has described Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as a national asset who should not be taken for granted.

According to him, the Vice President will rescue the country from its current woes.

“He is a gift to this Nation, let's not take it for granted. Do away with your 'Hatred' for him.. He will rescue us, certainly. Dr.Bawumia, ever proud of him,” Mr. Frank Annoh-Dompreh said in another post today.