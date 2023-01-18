Bawumia is a gift to this nation; he will rescue Ghana — Annoh-Dompreh

The Majority Chief Whip in Parliament, Mr. Frank Annoh-Dompreh has reiterated his support for Vice President H.E Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia for the flagbearer position of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

In a post on Twitter on Wednesday, January 18, the Parliamentarian believes the Vice President is a gift to Ghana.

According to him, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia should be cherished because he will rescue Ghana from its current woes.

“He is a gift to this Nation, let's not take it for granted. Do away with your 'Hatred' for him.. He will rescue us, certainly. Dr.Bawumia, ever proud of him,” Mr. Frank Annoh-Dompreh shared on social media on Wednesday, January 18.

While it is no secrete that the Vice President is among the top officials of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) set to contest the flagbearer race, he is yet to announce his intent.

Should Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia join the race eventually, he will be contesting in a tough contest that will have former Minister of Trade and Industry, Mr. Alan Kyerematen and former Minister of Food and Agriculture, Dr. Owusu Akoto Afriyie among others pose as a threat to his political chances.