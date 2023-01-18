E/R: Gov’t worker at Upper Manya Krobo District dies in his office after fainting

18.01.2023 LISTEN

Members of the Upper Manya Krobo District are mourning following the demise of their Engineer, Mr. Samuel Okantey.

The engineer from the information confirmed by multiple sources fainted and passed away at his office at the assembly on Tuesday, January 17.

Reports indicate that on the faithful day, he reported to the office as usual and carried on with his work.

Despite appearing very healthy with no cause for alarm, he just passed out a few minutes before closing time around 5:00 pm and was rushed to the hospital.

Unfortunately, he was pronounced dead on arrival at the Asesewa Government Hospital.

The body of Mr. Samuel Okantey has since been deposited at the morgue for preservation.

Meanwhile, an autopsy will be conducted to establish the cause of death.

Since the sad incident, the entire Upper Manya Krobo District has been in shock.

Sources say the family of the late Engineer has been informed of the sad news and will arrive in Asesewa today.