Police probe audio tape on alleged 'wee planting officers', searching for accuser

The Ghana Police Service has said it has received allegations of unprofessional conduct of some police officers.

In a press release, the service said its attention has been drawn to an audio tape in which it is alleged some Police officers planted substances suspected to be narcotics in a vehicle of a member of the public and attempted to extort Ghc20,000 from him.

The Police Administration in its press release says it immediately launched investigations into the matter after receiving the report.

Already, initial checks at the stations mentioned in the audio including East Legon and the Accra Central Police Stations, have revealed that no such complaint had been made there.

Regardless, the Police administration says it is continuing with its investigations into the matter.

“As part of the investigation, the Police have also contacted the Narcotics Control Commission and the Ghana Armed Forces and both institutions have indicated that no such incident has come to their attention.

“The investigation is still ongoing, and so far, all efforts to identify the victim of the alleged incident, the said Dr. Patrick Asiedu have been unsuccessful. We, therefore, wish to entreat the victim and any other person with relevant information on the incident to contact telephone number 0200416540, to assist the Police investigations. This is a temporary number dedicated solely to this investigation,” parts of the press release said.

Meanwhile, the Police administration is assuring the public that the Police Service in its quest to become an institution worthy of respect and trust in the country, and a reference point for the rest of the world, will not condone any unprofessional conduct among its officers and the Service is determined to get to the bottom of this matter.