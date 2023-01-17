Disregard any recruitment advertisement – EC

The Electoral Commission (EC) of Ghana has advised the general public to disregard any recruitment advertisement supposedly coming from the commission.

A statement from the Commission said it is currently not recruiting and that any recruitment advert must be treated as a scam from unscrupulous persons.

“The attention of the Electoral Commission has been drawn to an advertisement circulating on various social media platforms to the effect that the Commission is undertaking a recruitment exercise.

“The general public is informed that the Commission is not carrying out any recruitment exercise.”

“The public is advised to disregard the said advertisement,” the statement added.

By Citi Newsroom