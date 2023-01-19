Westernisation destroying our cultural values and society, the youth have become wayward — Bishop Boateng

Bishop John Nana Kwame Boateng

Founder and leader of the Gospel Revival Church of Christ located at Sofoline in Kumasi, Bishop John Nana Kwame Boateng has attributed the break in the moral fibre of society to westernisation.

He noted that the youth have thrown away the tradition of their forefathers that was used to establish the moral foundation of this country.

In an interview with this reporter, the man of God expressed worry that most of the youth of today have gone wayward.

According to him, they have no regard for the elderly and worse of all, have become arrogant and rebellious with no respect at all.

The man of God attributes the issue to the western lifestyles adopted by the youth via social media.

"Today, a young man or woman can be seen in the street shamelessly insulting the president, clergy, and chiefs among others without fear," he stated.

Citing the book of Romans 13:1 Bishop Boateng posited that since God ordained leaders, anyone who will insult a leader would face the wrath of God.

"God will judge the offending leaders, and as a Creator who knows the heart of man, it is not the business of anyone to judge or abuse the role of leaders in the society," he stated.

The man of God called on the authorities to come out with measures to instil discipline in the youth.

"Charity, they say begins at home, so we should stop pampering our children before they would grow up to become stubborn citizens and rise up against us," he stated.