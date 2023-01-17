Ayesua Foundation extends charity to Shai Osudoku District Hospital

Nana Afua Ayesua McRighteous, an aspiring midwifery officer and her team, the Ayesua Foundation, have come to the aid of the Shai Osudoku District Hospital in the Greater Accra Region.

To support the facility and patients, the charity organisation donated items such as a doppler, thermometer, breast pads, foldable cots, baby nets, first-day clothes, baby dresses, shoes, clothes for mothers, toiletries, wipes, detergents, and money.

As part of her birthday celebration, Nana Afua Ayisua, birthed the idea of helping the needy in society, including hospitals, to put smiles on the faces of the underprivileged.

On what inspired the voluntary move, the leader of the Ayesua foundation said, "I’ve been there before, and I saw how some of the mothers were in a financial bind and unable to buy some maternity items to prepare for delivery." "I witnessed what these women went through, so I decided to be of help."

She urged other private organisations and individuals, to prioritise donations to financially challenged institutions and individuals in order to accelerate the government's efforts to make Ghana a better place.

During the donation, the facility's management and beneficiary patients expressed their gratitude to Nana Afua Ayesua and her foundation for the generous act, praying for God to replenish her account and grant her long life.

The donation was made possible by the group's founder, Nana Afua Ayesua McRighteous, with the help of others.

The philanthropist is a mother and aspiring midwifery who enjoys putting smiles on the faces of those in need and hopes to make society more enjoyable for people with financial challenges through donations.