Ahafo Region: Curfew imposed on Bomaa township to forestall chaos

The Ministry of Interior has announced the imposition of a curfew on Bomaa Township and its environs in the Ahafo Region following recent disturbances.

In a press release from the Ministry signed by Minister Ambrose Dery, it said the curfew takes effect today, Tuesday, January 17.

The release further explains that the imposition of the curfew has become necessary to curb violence in the area.

“The Minister for the Interior has on the advice of the Ahafo Regional Security Council and by Executive Instrument imposed 10:00p.m to 5:00a.m curfew on Bomaa Township and its environs effective Tuesday, 17th January, 2023.

“The imposition of the curfew is to forestall any violence as well as ensure the maintenance of law and order in Bomaa and its environs,” parts of the press release from the Ministry of Interior said.

In the midst of the disturbances, Government is urging Chiefs, elders, opinion leaders, youth, and people of the area to exercise restraint in the face of the challenges confronting them as well as to use non-violent means to channel their energies into ensuring peace in the area.

Meanwhile, there is a total ban on all persons in the Bomaa Township and its environs from carrying arms, ammunition, or any offensive weapon.

Any person found with any arms or ammunition will be arrested and prosecuted.