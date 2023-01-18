Coronation of Alhaji Abubakar Abdulai and cabinet of Kyekyewere Zongo held

The facial expression of the people depicted that an age-old prayer, desire, hope, and expectation has been granted — the coronation of Alhaji Abubakar Abdulai.

Chief Alhaji Abubakar Abdulai was officially out doored on Saturday, 14th January 2023, at the Kyekyewere Okunini Palace — an indeed a day to be remembered by residents of Kyekyewere Zongo, when Alhaji Abubakar Abdulai was outdoored.

The staff of the office is a symbol of recognition by Kyekyewere to fully take over the mantle of leadership in Kyekyewere Zongo to lead the people in the preservation of their customs and traditions and draw the people closer to the Government for the sustenance of peace, unity, and development in the community.

The colorful coronation was graced by the National Chief Imam in the person of Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, DCE - Hon. Josephine Ansah Inkoom, His Eminence Okunini Gyebi Kwame Ababio II, and other dignitaries.

The DCE of Ayensuano, Hon. Josephine Ansah Inkoom in her speech, gave good remarks and applauded His Eminence Okunini Gyebi Kwame Ababio II, Kyekyewere Chief, and his cabinet for the great and massive achievements and change.

She added that, based on his great leadership, they had the presence of the National Chief Imam in Ayensua and it is the first in history.

On behalf of the President, thanked him and said, it is their prayer that during his reign, there would be great leaders in Ayensuano that will unite all Christians, Muslims and Traditionalists.

"Ghana has a great history that Christians and Muslims living together in harmony to the extent that Muslims marry Christians," she added.

His Eminence Okunini Gyebi Kwame Ababio II noted that unity amongst themselves would go a long way to build the community.

He further encouraged all to work hard to build the community because development is not solely for the Government.

He then pledged his support to peaceful co-existence with Nananom for development of the area.

Observers have truly explained that it will take a long time in the history of the Kyekyewere Zongo to witness such mammoth durbar.