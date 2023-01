17.01.2023 LISTEN

Former President John Dramani Mahama is now a grandfather.

He received his first grandchild on his birthday, November 29, last year.

Shafik Mahama, the former President's son, and his wife, Asmah, an Algerian, delivered their first child two and a half years after their wedding.

The former President posted a video of himself and his newly born grandchild on Facebook.

He said “Congratulations Shafik and Asma. Welcome granddaughter Alyazia Frema Mahama.”