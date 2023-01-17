Seek the anointing of God; it’s a burden remover – Prophetess Lina Biney tell Christians

Co-Founder and Associate Overseer of the Crystal Grace Chapel International, Prophetess Mrs Lina Biney has disclosed the best way Christians can overcome their challenges.

The woman of God noted that no anointed Christian will ever go through a life of struggles.

In a sermon titled "Anointing," delivered on Sunday, January 15, at the church’s auditorium at Sarpeiman, near Amasaman, Accra, Mrs. Biney explained that anointing has the power of defeating every evil spirit.

Explaining the act of anointing, the prophetess contended that "the anointing is a symbol for the spirit of God that is poured on those who seek the glory of God."

When the anointing is housed in an individual, the revered prophetess disclosed that evil spirits and bad luck will be banished from such a person, urging Christians to make it a must to receive the anointing.

According to her, even when the problem comes, it shall never succeed in ruining the life of the person due to his anointing.

Throwing more light on the benefits of anointing and why it is crucial for everyone (a Christian) who seeks success to look for it, prophetess Biney asserted that without it, a person’s daily struggles will be in vain.

"The anointing is very critical in everyone’s life because it brings fruit and prosperity to your hard work, but without it, all of it will be vanity because it is God who blesses the fruit of one's labour," she said.

"You can work all night and all day, but it takes the anointing to give you what you desire; without it, you can't succeed because the anointing is a burden remover," Prophetess Lina Biney added.

The skills, knowledge, and looks of an individual will be all worthless, according to the prophetess, if the anointing has not taken centre stage in the person’s life.

She buttressed her claim by citing Acts 10:38, which reads: "And you know that God anointed Jesus of Nazareth with the Holy Spirit and with power. Then Jesus went around doing good and healing all who were oppressed by the devil, for God was with him."

By the reference, she inferred that even Jesus Christ, who was said to be 100 percent man and a spirit, could not work without the anointing.

The sermon was also founded on Luke 4:18 and Psalm 23;5 which says, “Thou preparest a table before me in the presence of mine enemies: thou anointest my head with oil; my cup runneth over.”

The church is currently in a seven-day extensive fasting and prayer programme, themed, “7 days of power.”