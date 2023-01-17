Gold-for-Oil: It is clear the framework will work – says Bawumia as supply arrives in Ghana

17.01.2023 LISTEN

The Vice President of the Republic of Ghana, H.E Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has expressed optimism about the success of the Gold-for-Oil initiative.

Following the arrival of the first supply of oil in the country, the Vice President says it is clear the framework will work to address the stress on the country’s demand for forex exchange.

“With this idea, we said, let us do something that the textbooks don’t teach you, let us do something that is out of the box and this is why we said gold-for-oil. We quickly looked at this and we negotiated with the suppliers of oil who were very excited and happy to receive gold in payment. Thankfully, yesterday, Monday, Ghana took its first delivery of oil under the gold-for-oil programme.

“This is the cargo to test the framework to see if everything that has been put in place will work and by the grace of God, it is clear that the framework will work and if that should happen we are going to save a lot of foreign exchange and reduce the pressure on our currency,” Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia said.

The Vice President shared this while delivering a speech at the 74th annual New Year school of the University of Ghana on Tuesday, January 17.

To explain how government came up with the Gold-for-Oil initiative, Dr. Bawumia noted, “Take the case of gold in Ghana, we have mined gold for over 200 years, and when I looked at the data I realized that our total reserves of gold in Ghana was just 8.7 tonnes at the end of 2021.

“One of the largest gold mining countries, we are in the top 10 in the world but we have not accumulated gold to build our reserves.”

The Vice President added, “We looked at the other side of the balance sheet, we export gold and we import oil. The cost of oil import is about 3 billion dollars a year. So we ask the simple question, why don’t we, since we have always got pressure in finding US Dollars to buy oil, rather reach an agreement to change our gold for oil and then, sell the oil in Cedis and then, use the Cedis to buy more gold, use that gold to pay for oil, sell the oil in Cedis and then you don’t need to look for the scarce foreign exchange to buy oil, which always leads to depreciation on the currency.”

While there are concerns from the Minority on the benefits of the gold-for-oil initiative, government is confident that it is on the right path to address the challenges of the local currency.