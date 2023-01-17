Chiana SHS saga: Thank you for the fatherly intervention – Upper East NDC wing in Accra commends Akufo-Addo

The Upper East NDC wing in the Greater Accra region has praised President Akufo-Addo following his intervention in the dismissed students of Chiana SHS.

The students were dismissed by the Ghana Education Service for allegedly insulting the President in a video that went viral in 2022.

However, after several pleas for the President to pardon the students and get them back to class, the Ministry of Education, in a statement released on Friday, January 13, said the President intervened as soon as he was informed about the GES’ decision.

He directed GES to reverse the dismissal and instead give them an alternative punishment.

On that score, the Upper East NDC wing, which before the President’s intervention petitioned him to intervene, said in a release, "We wish to commend and thank H.E. excellency the president of the republic for exhibiting the highest sense of leadership in the matter of the eight (8) students of the Chiana SHS in the Upper East Region."

The release added, "in as much as we commend the President for the fatherly intervention, we want to condemn the actions of the said SHS girls.”

The group call on educational bodies to organise free counselling sections for students in various educational institutions to conscientise them about similar behaviours.

Read full statement below:

PRESS RELEASE

UPPER EAST NDC WING IN GREATER ACCRA REGION COMMEND PRESIDENT AKUFO -ADDO ON HIS INTERVENTION ON THE MATTER OF THE EIGHT (8) STUDENTS OF THE CHIANA SHS OF THE UPPER EAST REGION OF GHANA

12th January,2023.

Accra-Ghana

We the members of the Upper East NDC wing in Greater Accra have observed with outer shocked and dismay recent video making rounds on social media about eight (8) of the Chiana SHS in the Upper East Region.

We must admit that we were shocked and dumbfounded to have hear the unsavory and unprintable words used against the president by these girls to the extent that we wondered if our fine societal morals have suddenly vanished. We wish to vehemently condemned the act and conduct of the students in no uncertain terms.

In fact, just as we were about to issue a statement to plead for clemency on the harsh decision of the Ghana Education Service (GES), H.E Excellency the president has directed that the GES should consider an alternative punishment rather dismissal. We wish to commend and thank H.E excellency the president of the republic for exhibiting the highest sense of leadership in the matter of the eight (8) students of the Chiana SHS in the Upper East Region.

In as much as we commend the president for the fatherly intervention, we want to condemn the act of the said SHS girls. As we know, in our Ghanaian culture, it's an act of gross misconduct and disrespect on the part of children to insult adults or elderly in our society. It's even more grievous and reprehensible to insult the President of Ghana, who is the first gentleman of the land.

We are not in any way condoning the conduct or act of the eight (8) students, we condemned it in all uncertainty terms, we are of the firm believe and conviction that such action should not be tolerated and we welcome any punishment that is punitive enough to serve as deterrent to others, but we consider the outright dismissal as harsh and concrete which could have a long psychological effect on them and their parents.

It is against this background that we commend the president for the timely intervention.

The president is a lawyer and a celebrated human right activist so he is familiar that the right to education is a fundamental human right of every Ghanaian whose rights can only be denied or taken away on the grounds of exceptional circumstances which borders on crimes. when it comes children and juveniles, the emphasis is on reformation rather than punishment. See the Children's Act, 1998 (Act 560) and Juvenile Justice Act, 2003 (Act 653). As the saying goes you don't throw away the baby with the bathwater.

While we are by this press statement calling on the Ghana Education Service(GES) to heed to the intervention directivesand suggestion of the president to initiate an alternative punishment rather than dismissal, we want to use this occasion to call on the GES,the child rights international and all other stakeholders within the educational ecosystem to as a matter of priority provide free counselling services to these affected student.

It is important to note that the act of the students is a reflection of the broken system we have. How will politicians sit on national radio and TV and insult their political opponent, these kids could have taken mentorship lessons from those politicians who have made it a ritual of insulting political opponent. This goes to confirm the saying that if the chief of the town comes home with a weird haircut, what do you expect his subjects to do.

END

George Akaribo

Coordinator,

Upper East NDC Wing in Accra

0244388097