In spite of our present challenges, it’s an exciting time to do business in Ghana – Akufo-Addo to investors

The President of the Republic, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is using his time in Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to woo investors.

On Monday, January 16, the President led Ghana's delegation to the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week in the United Arab Emirates.

During an address, to the UAE-Ghana Business Forum on Tuesday, January 17, President Akufo-Addo maintained that, in spite of Ghana’s present challenges, it is an exciting time to be in the country and do business.

The President also urged the private sector in the UAE to take advantage of the business-friendly climate in the country to invest in Ghana.

“Ghana is, rightly, considered a beacon of democracy and stability in Africa, with a modern democratic system of governance, with an independent Judiciary and a strong attachment to the rule of law. In the same vein, we are determined to make Ghana an example of rapid economic growth within the context of a well-developed market economy,” H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo said.

President Akufo-Addo is out of the country to attend the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW).

The Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week is a global initiative championed by the UAE and its clean energy powerhouse Masdar to accelerate sustainable development and advance economic, social, and environmental progress.