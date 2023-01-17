Close down “defaulting” Databank just as you did to others – PPP national chairman petitions SEC

The National Chairman of the Progressive People’s Party (PPP), Nana Ofori Owusu wants Databank’s operating licence revoked.

Nana Owusu has petitioned the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to shut down the financial company over its inability to pay its investors.

The Gold Coast Securities financial firm had 67 per cent of its funds invested in government bonds, but according to the politician, it got its licence revoked for failing to pay investors their security challenge, something similar to Databank’s current situation.

Nana Owusu accused the nation’s financial authorities of favouritism for refusing to revoke the licence of Databank despite its inability to settle investors.

“Today, we are learning that the Finance Minister's company, Databank, has invested 90 percent of their money with government bonds and government securities . . . So, you collapse one company for supporting government business, bonds and securities; contractors, local Ghanaian contractors, were given money and they completed the project.

“They raise interim payment certificates, [some of them] about 8 of them, theirs were 30 million, some 50 million and others 5 million but [a company] one company has invested about GHC 4 billion in government securities and you're saying you won't pay the money and in not paying their money, you took away their licence,” he said.

He continued, "Now, Databank has come out to say they too are unable to pay investors their liquidity challenge but with them, it was 67 per cent that they give into government bonds and securities. They say it is 90 something plus percent of their portfolio was used to do this thing but with them, you have created a stability fund to bail out your companies; about 15 billion we are being told, to bail out your companies . . .”

“So, how come that we live in a country where, on one hand, when you do something and I don't like you or I think you are not beautiful to me, then I will destroy your company?", Nana Owusu quizzed.

In late 2022, Databank had challenges with its customers over its inability to settle its required liquidity challenges.

After several attacks at them by aggrieved clients, the bank’s management ordered its staff to operate remotely, leaving customers stranded.