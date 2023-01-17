Ejura: Eboum M/A JHS turns death trap (video)

Teachers and pupils of Eboum, a farming community in the Ejura-Sekyedumase Municipality of the Ashanti Region have raised alarm over the dreadful nature of the only Junior High School building in the area.

The Eboum M/A JHS teachers say the structure is now a death trap for them and the students.

The school block which was constructed in 2013 has developed cracks and looks very weak and dangerous for pupils and teachers.

The Assembly Member of Ebuom Electoral Area, Hon Konja, in an interview with this reporter on Monday January 16, 2023, said the dilapidated nature of the school block has led to absenteesm in the school.

"The hope of every child is to get quality education and fit well into society, but for my people here, this dream is a mirage as the fear of the building collapsing has forced many to drop out of the school.

"We have written countless letters to the Ejura-Sekyedumase Municipality, the Member of Parliament for Ejura and the Ghana Education Service but all our efforts have gone unnoticed. The students go home anytime it begins to rain distracting their academic activities.

"What saddens me is the fact that students share this building with goats and cows, the animals have turned the building into a resting place creating problems for the students," he stated.

Hon Konja has therefore appealed to authorities in the area to as a matter of urgency come to their aid.

Some students of Ebuom M/A JHS disclosed that they always learn with the fear that the building will one day collapse on them.

The students have also appealed passionately to the Ghana Education Service, the Ministry of Education and stakeholders in the sector to help them get befitting classroom blocks in the area.

Watch video here:

