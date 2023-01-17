Police declare Prince Ashaku Bruce Quaye, others wanted over James Town clash

The Ghana Police has declared one of the claimants in the James Town chieftaincy dispute in the Greater Accra Region, Prince Ashaku Bruce Quaye, wanted for the disturbances that occurred at the James Town Ngleshie Paramountcy on Sunday, January 15.

The suspects in the case have been charged with causing unlawful damage contrary to section 172(2) of the criminal offences Act, 1960 (Act 29)

According to the charge sheet dated Monday, January 16, 2023, prepared for the Accra Circuit Court by Inspector Stephen Teye Martey in charge of the case, there has been a protracted chieftaincy dispute between Nii Ahumah Kojo and the said Prince Ashaku Bruce Quaye, a self-styled chief claiming to have a judgement granting him access to the palace and by that contacted one Dr Albert Botchwey to organise thugs for him to take over the Ngleshie Alata Palace at James Town popularly known as Manste Agbonaa.

The charge sheet explained that the said Dr Albert Botchwey now on the run recruited the following suspects: Nii Dodoo, Solomon Adjei Ayer, William Baah, Yaw Takyi, Musah Mutala, Promise Lamptey, Emmanuel Kofi Amponsah, Benjamin Stephens, Nii Akuntuah Kojo X, Acquah Marvin, Barnabas Akwesi, Davis Williams and Agyekum Williams.

Others are Samuel Agboyi Yakubu Anthony, Osmanu Fuseini, Emmanuel Akron, Fred Addie, Shadrack Tetteh, Ernest Mills and Logosu John.

The charge sheet noted that the said Dr Albert Botchwey armed the suspects with guns and cutlasses, a T-shirt with the picture of the said self-styled chief and wearing military-like trousers caused damage to properties.

The charge sheet stressed that without any reason, they unlawfully entered a drinking spot of one Benedicta Dadzie and Harrison Odametey and took bottles containing alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages and began throwing them on the streets and at the occupants of the palace.

The sheet added that the suspects also burnt two Royal motorbikes belonging to one Oko and a Toyota Corolla vehicle with registration number BA 88-22 whose owner is yet to be identified.

