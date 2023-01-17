Discussions about National Cathedral held by some people outside trustees’ meeting – Bishop Dag Heward-Mills

The resignation of the founder and presiding Bishop of the Lighthouse Group of Churches, Bishop Dag Heward-Mills from the board of Trustees of the National Cathedral has been confirmed.

This is contained in a resignation letter tendered by the renowned man of God in August 2022.

Among many other reasons that forced his decision to resign, Bishop Dag Heward-Mills explains how he was sidelined.

According to him, discussions about the National Cathedral were taken outside of Trustees’ meeting.

He explains that if they were taken by Trustees at their meetings, then he was never invited to such meetings.

“I have been a reachable and available trustee and attended every single meeting of trustees since the pandemic began, in person and by zoom, and the records will show that. If I say that I, as a trustee, do not know many of the financial and technical issues concerning the Cathedral, it means the discussions about the National Cathedral were held by some people outside the trustees’ meeting or perhaps in a forum that I was not present or invited to,” Bishop Dag Heward-Mills said in letters sent to the board last year.

He further explains, “On the one hand, the National Cathedral is said to be a Government of Ghana project, with the government taking financial decisions. Yet, on another hand, at meetings, it is implied that the trustees have taken or participated in taking some decisions.

Bishop Dag Heward-Mills also shared that the lack of clarity on the project and how much it will cost is not helpful.

He noted that the change in the price of the National Cathedral Project from $100 million to over $400 million was shocking.

In a number of concerns raised, Bishop Dag Heward-Mills made it clear that spending more on fundraisers that raked in less money did not make financial sense, and the approach to solicit funds should be looked at and changed.

Despite raising these concerns in letters to the board, they were not addressed.

This left him with no choice but to resign as a member of the board of Trustees.

Regardless, Bishop Dag Heward-Mills says he will be open to helping in the National Cathedral Project in any capacity in future if there is more clarity on the issues.