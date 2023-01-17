There’s no hope in Alan Kyerematen for Ghana; he collapsed Komenda sugar factory – Osofo Kyiri Abosom

The founder of the Ghana Union Movement (GUM), Rev. Christian Kwabena Andrews, also known as Osofo Kyiri Abosom is against former Trade and Industry Minister Alan Kyerematen's presidential ambition.

According to the GUM leader, someone who failed to manage the Komenda Sugar factory placed under his supervision as Trade Minister will never be able to manage the entire country.

The 2020 presidential candidate claimed that the former minister accomplished nothing but failure in all of his dealings.

The priest cum politician also hinted that if he had any ideas for reforming the country, Alan Kyerematen could have shared them with President Akufo-Addo to restore the ailing economy.

“There’s no hope in Alan Kyerematen for Ghana. Because I, Osofo Kyiri Abosom, my hope is to see a better Ghana someday, so, I have established one, two, or three things to help Ghanaians.

“Since he (Alan Kyerematen) entered politics in Ghana, he should show us how many factories or jobs he has opened,” he stated.

He continued, “The sole factory that was supposed to supply us with sugar and save us the enormous sum of money we spent on sugar imports was the Komenda Sugar factory. When he joined the government, he oversaw its operations as a Trade and Industry Minister, but he couldn’t manage the factory and collapsed it.”

Osofo Kyiri Abosom argued that “If he (Alan Kyerematen) is having any idea, then he should have been able to manage the factory as a minister, but he was unable to do so and rather suggested to Akuffo-Addo that the factory be sold to foreigners.”

The GUM leader stressed, “So, it means that he has no ideas, he’s just following the ideas of others because if he had any idea, he could have used it to help Akufo Addo’s administration.”