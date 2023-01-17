National Cathedral: I’m unaware of how cost of project moved from $100million to $400million – Bishop Dag

The reasons why the founder and leader of the Lighthouse Chapel International, Bishop Dag Heward-Mills resigned from the Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral project have finally come to light.

The renowned man of God resigned in August 2022 over his opposition to some fundamental issues in relation to the project.

Among the issues, Bishop Dag Heward-Mills in a letter of resignation expressed concern over how the price of the construction of the project had ballooned from $100 million to over $400 million on his blindside although he was a Trustee.

“In 2021 this same project was estimated to cost $200 million, another board member told the media that the estimated cost of the construction was $200 million in 2021. Then in June this year (2022), it was said on GTV that the estimated cost was $350 million.

"I’m unaware and not involved in how the price of the project moved from an initial cost of $100 million to eventually become $400 million,” Bishop Dag Heward-Mills said in a letter read on Citi News on Tuesday, January 17, 2023.

In the said letter, the Founder of Lighthouse Chapel International also noted that he has never been involved in a conversation about a foreign loan to finance the National Cathedral Project.

During his time as a Member of the Board of Trustees, Bishop Dag Heward-Mills reportedly made it clear that he is fundamentally opposed to such a move.

Some other reasons that forced Bishop Dag Heward-Mills to resign from the board of trustees were the fact that he felt sidelined when concerns raised were not addressed by the board.

He pointed out that there was a need to look at fundraising especially when the approach used in the past had not yielded results.

In his letters to the board, he pointed out that the board is spending more than it is earning from fundraisers which were not the best economically at a time when the country is faced with hardships.

Despite the many concerns, the man of God stressed in his resignation letter that he is open to helping in the National Cathedral Project if called upon.

According to him, he is not against the project.

“I would like to state clearly that if in the future, there is more clarity to my role and function in the building of the Cathedral, I remain open, available, and willing to serve at the pleasure of the President and the nation. Regardless of your response to my resignation and inputs, I remain a supporter of the National Cathedral project and will endeavour to be present to rejoice with the nation when this project is completed,” Bishop Dag Heward-Mills said in his letter.