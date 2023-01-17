E/R:Mining company provides ultra-modern toilet facility for Esaase community to end open defecation

Management of Akroma Gold Company Limited in the Kwahu West Municipality of the Eastern region has emphasised its commitment to help in the development of its operational areas.

As part of its corporate social responsibility, an ultra-modern toilet facility with water supply tanks has been commissioned at Esaase, one of the communities in its catchment areas.

Chairman Fred Obeng Somuah, the Human Resources and Administrative Director of the company appealed to the people to cooperate with them in their activities since there are a lot of projects to execute.

He insisted his outfit since its operations has made it a priority to help improve the livelihood of the people and was optimistic there are more to come in the future.

Chairman Obeng Somuah also assured the people that their operations conform with laid down procedures and laws governing mining in Ghana and therefore urged the people to contact his outfit for any issue they may have as far as their activities are concerned.

Meanwhile, the Chief of Esaase on behalf of the people thanked the management of Akroma Gold company limited for the support and ask for more in the coming years.

He revealed the facility would go a long way to deal with open defecation and its related health effects.