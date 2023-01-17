Part of our problem is the rift between Bawumia and the President’s cousin – Prof. Gyampo

Prof. Ransford Gyampo

Political Science Lecturer at the University of Ghana (UG), Legon, Prof. Ransford Gyampo has shared what he believes is holding the country back in the midst of the economic

crisis.

According to him, a rift between Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta who is the cousin of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has been the bane of the country.

“Part of our problem is the rift between the Veep who heads our EMT in theory, and the Cousin of the President who sidelines the Veep and uses only his knowledge in investment banking to poorly manage the economy,” Prof. Gyampo argued in a post on Tuesday, January 17.

In other posts on his page, Prof. Gyampo shared that he believes leadership in the current government characterised with a severe trust deficit is part of the problem.

“They openly said they didn’t like e-levy, yet they implemented it. They told us they won’t go to IMF, yet they have gone. They told us they won’t give us haircut but they want to, or they have,” the political science lecturer bemoaned.

He is of the view that while Ghanaians criticised former President John Dramani Mahama for less, this government is getting away despite doing the worse.