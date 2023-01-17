Explain to Ghanaians why Bishop Dag no longer features as Board of Trustees member – Ablakwa to National Cathedral Secretariat

Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu Constituency, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa is going after the National Cathedral Secretariat once again.

This time around, he wants the Secretariat to stop what he says is their vacuous claims that its Board remains focused and explain to the good people of Ghana why the respected Bishop Dag Heward-Mills no longer features on their website as a member of the Board of Trustees.

The North Tongu MP and the Secretariat of the National Cathedral have been going back and forth in recent times following the lawmaker’s revelations of illegal deals.

On Monday, the Secretariat issued a statement explaining that the allegation that it had paid some GHS2.6 million to JNS was false.

It disclosed that the money was a refund of a loan it took from the company owned by its secretary Rev. Victor Kusi Boateng.

Reacting today, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa says he considers the Secretariat’s comments as a cock and bull story.

“Cock and bull story about a personal loan from shonky Kwabena Adu Gyamfi/Victor Kusi Boateng; when the Secretariat’s own documents to parliament refer to the payment to JNS as being for “Contractors Mobilization” and not a loan refund.

“Where is the Board resolution authorizing the contracting of the loan? Where are the minutes of the board meeting? Where is the loan agreement? I know on authority all these do not exist,” Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa stressed.

The MP wants the secretariat to cut down on what he describes as infuriating juvenile lies, adding that if they claim to be building a cathedral for the Holy Creator, then they should do away with lies.