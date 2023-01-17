Cut down on your infuriating juvenile lies – Ablakwa tells National Cathedral Secretariat

The Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu Constituency, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has reacted to the statement from the National Cathedral Secretariat rubbishing his claim of illegal payments to JNS, a company owned by board member Rev. Victor Kusi Boateng.

In his view, the statement by the Secretariat has confirmed that Rev. Victor Kusi Boateng is indeed Kwabena Adu Gyamfi despite the different dates of birth, TINs and multiple addresses.

Addessing the comment by the National Cathedral Secretariat that the GHS2.6 million paid to JNS was a refund of a loan, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa says it is just a cock and bull story.

“Cock and bull story about a personal loan from shonky Kwabena Adu Gyamfi/Victor Kusi Boateng; when the Secretariat’s own documents to parliament refer to the payment to JNS as being for “Contractors Mobilization” and not a loan refund.

“Where is the Board resolution authorizing the contracting of the loan? Where are the minutes of the board meeting? Where is the loan agreement? I know on authority all these do not exist,” the North Tongu MP said in a post on Facebook on Tuesday, January 17.

According to Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, the National Cathedral Secretariat “should cut down on their infuriating juvenile lies, for they claim to be building a cathedral for our Holy Creator who detests such conduct.”

He adds that the Secretariat should also stop the vacuous claims that its Board remains focused and explain to the good people of Ghana why the respected Bishop Dag Heward-Mills no longer features on their website as a member of the Board of Trustees.