Scrap your ineffective economic policies to end inflationary disaster – Prof Steve Hanke tells Akufo-Addo

A US Professor of Economist, Prof. Steve Hanke has reiterated that Ghana needs to install a currency board to stabilize the local currency and address skyrocketing inflation.

In a statement on his social media pages, the economist disclosed that he measures inflation in Ghana at a sky-high 91%/yr.

According to him, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo must scrap the ineffective policies of his government immediately and set up a board that will be in charge of the country’s currency.

“On Jan 12th, I measured #Ghana's inflation at a sky-high 91%/yr, which is why in this week's inflation roundup, GHA takes the 7th place. To end its inflationary disaster, Pres. Akufo-Addo needs to scrap his ineffective economic policies and install a currency board,” Prof. Steve Hanke said in a post on Twitter.

Last year Ghana’s local currency became the worst-performing currency in the world.

However due to policies and measures put in place by the Bank of Ghana and the Ministry of Finance, things changed in the weeks leading to the Christmas festivities.

After weeks of becoming the best-performing currency against the US dollar, things have started to deteriorate this month.