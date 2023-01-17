I’ve never contributed to Bawku conflict – Hassan Ayariga

Founder of the All People's Congress (APC) Dr Hassan Ayariga has described himself as a peace loving person who has never engaged or contributed to the conflict in his hometown, Bawku.

This comes on the back of claims by a social media user who was calling on the Ghana Police Service and the National Security, about the APC founder, allegedly being an underground financier of terrorists.

According to the social media user, he suspects the APC founder, has “a formation of terrorist gang under training.”

Reacting to the allegations, Dr Ayariga in a Facebook post on Monday, 16 January 2022, said: “My attention has been drawn to this falsehood, lies, and propaganda by one unknown social media user.

“Spreading false information to continue to cause havoc and misery in our beloved hometown Bawku and Ghana.”

Dr Ayariga noted: “I am a peace loving person and I have never engaged or contributed in the conflict in my hometown Bawku.

“I pray that all these people spreading hatred and lies about me will see the truth and light.”

He added: “In all my life I have always prayed for peace and not violence. I belong to both factions in Bawku.”

Source: classfmonline.com