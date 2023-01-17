Dr. Minta Nyarku honoured by Central Region National Sports Authority for supporting activities

The Member of Parliament for Cape Coast North Constituency, Hon. Dr. Kwamena Minta Nyarku has been honoured by the National Sports Authority (NSA) in the Central Region for his enormous support towards sports development in his constituency and across the region.

In a short ceremony at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium on Sunday 15th December, 2023, Mr Alexander Tiaku, NSA Central Region Director and Miss Mimi Yahaya, NSA Central Region PRO presented a citation to the Cape Coast North Member in recognition of his meritorious support towards various sports disciplines.

Ever since Dr. Kwamena Minta Nyarku became the Member of Parliament for Cape North North and was subsequently made a member of the Youth, Sports, Culture and Poverty Reduction Committee of Parliament, he has supported the sports fraternity in Cape Coast and across the Central Region. His contributions to sports development have been phenomenal and impactful.

Over the past years, Ragga as he is affectionately called has donated many footballs, sets of jerseys, goal posts, goal nets, football boots, football hoses, basketball sneakers, trophies and mowers to various groups across the constituency to aid sports development.

He has also financially supported many football games and teams. Ebusua Dwarfs FC, Venomous Vipers FC and some Colts teams in Cape Coast have been beneficiaries.

Across the region, Ragga has financially supported the Regional Taekwando and Marathon teams to win medals for the region. Again, he also supported the physically challenged sports team to purchase a motorsports racing bicycle.

In Parliament, Hon. Dr. Kwamena Minta Nyarku joined the leadership to receive a petition from Dwarfs FC supporters. Prior to the visit, Ragga had supported the team with Gh¢ 8,000 and hired a bus for the supporters.

Evidently, these and other contributions have gone unnoticed. It is against this backdrop that the National Sports Authority (NSA) in the Central Region deemed it appropriate to honour the Cape Coast North MP.