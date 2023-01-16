If gov’t is ready to fix the country the Minority is willing to help – Ato Forson

Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson

The Minority’s Spokesperson on Finance, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson has reiterated that he has no doubt Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta has contributed to the economic mess the country finds itself in.

Speaking to Asempa FM on the ‘Ekosii sen’ programme, the Member of Parliament for Ajumako-Enyan-Esiam Constituency stressed that the Finance Minister has been a reckless driver of the country's economy.

“Ken Ofori-Atta is a reckless driver. He has driven the country into a ditch,” Dr. Ato Forson noted.

According to him, “If the government is ready to fix the country, we [the Minority] would help it to do so.”

In the lengthy engagement, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson spoke on the agitations by Individual Bondholders on the government’s Domestic Debt Exchange Programme.

He proposes that government must engage stakeholders and solicit a solution that will address the agitations of aggrieved bondholders.

“The government should announce a senchi-like forum on the debt exchange programme in order for all to agree,” the Minority MP shared.

Dr. Ato Forson added, “I urge the government to share the burden on economic recovery carefully

“The government needs about two months to properly engage the individual bondholders to accept the debt exchange programme.”

Meanwhile, government has today confirmed that it will engage stakeholders on the matter.

This is contained in a press release from the Finance Ministry announcing that the deadline for the government’s Domestic Debt Exchange programme has been extended to January 31.